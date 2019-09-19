Skerryvore, an award-winning eight piece band from Scotland, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor.
This event is open to patrons of all ages.
Tickets cost $25 in advance.
For more information call 633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
Blues in the Barn concert set for Kingfield
-
Life & Culture
Benton skier Inducted into Maine Ski Hall of Fame
-
Life & Culture
Court of Final Reckoning
-
Life & Culture
Skerryvore to perform in Boothbay Harbor
-
Community
Registration opens for 2019-20 Poetry Out Loud