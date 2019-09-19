Skerryvore, an award-winning eight piece band from Scotland, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor.

This event is open to patrons of all ages.

Tickets cost $25 in advance.

For more information call 633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

