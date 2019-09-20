One of the seven justices on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court has decided to retire.

Associate Justice Jeffrey Hjelm, 63, was appointed to the state’s top court in 2014. He has a total of 27 years experience in Maine’s judiciary.

“Justice Hjelm has enjoyed an enduring and highly respected career as both a lawyer and judge in our state,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a press release. “He has been long recognized as a careful, quiet thinker who is committed to the principle of law and the administration of justice. He has the distinction of serving on all three of our courts, finishing his career most recently with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. It has been Maine’s privilege to have Justice Hjelm’s valued service for so long, and we are indebted to the Justice’s many contributions to the citizens of Maine.”

Hjelm attended Hampden Academy and earned his bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College in New York. He attended Case Western Reserve University School of Law. He has worked as an assistant attorney general and a trial lawyer for a Bangor law firm, as well as a law clerk for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He joined the bench in 1992. He spent six years on the District Court and 16 on the Superior Court.

Gov. Janet Mills will nominate a new justice for confirmation by the Maine Senate. The Governor’s Judicial Nominations Advisory Committee will begin reviewing candidates next month to succeed Hjelm. That committee is also considering candidates for the lower courts as well. Attorneys and judges who are interested can find information about applying on the governor’s website. Materials should be submitted by Oct. 16.

