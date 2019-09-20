FRIDAY, October 25, 2019 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events

Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Lindsay Skilling is the CEO of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream in Skowhegan, Maine. Gifford’s is a fifth-generation owned family business with roots back to the late 1800s.

Today, Gifford’s sells almost 2 million gallons of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and sorbet each year and serves more than one million cones each summer from 5 family-owned and operated stands in Maine. You can find over 100 flavors in stores, restaurants and universities from Maine to Virginia to Nevada.

Skilling grew up around the family business and spent her high school and college summers working in the office. She joined the company full-time after college graduation in 2006, starting as the assistant to the controller and worked a variety of positions, including VP of Sales and Marketing. She now works alongside her two siblings and cousin to manage the day to day operations of the business.

Outside of Gifford’s, Skilling has served on the Institute for Family Owned Business Board (IFOB) for the last 9 years. Through this board she has been a part of the Women in Family Business Forum, CEO Central as well as actively involved with the Next Generation Affinity Group. Skilling also serves on the Educate Maine Board of Directors and recently became a Corporator for Skowhegan Savings Bank.

Ticket includes breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set provided by Red Thread.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m., program begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.

Check out past Like a Boss interviews HERE.

PRESENTING SPONSOR

CONNECTING SPONSORS

SERIES SPONSORS

SIGN UP to get business news in your inbox 5 days each week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: