Gina “Beatleguise” Hartford and Mike “Second Wind” Lynch had put some days in on the Kennebec River when they reached Waterville and faced the cataract at Head of Falls on Wednesday.

Having started their paddle in Madison, they had been on the water for nearly a week.

Reaching the approach to Head of Falls, they pulled their canoe from the waters and wheeled it down Front Street to Water Street and the parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center where they put back in below the power station, Hartford paddling from the stern and Lynch hoisting a makeshift sail as they struck out for Dresden.

