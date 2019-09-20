In the second presentation of the Maine Bicentennial Lecture Series, sponsored by Lincoln County Historical Association and Old Fort Western, Orman Hines, president of the Maine’s First Ship construction project, will describe the building and reconstruction of the Virginia, the first English-built ship in what is now Maine.

The talk will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.

The Virginia, a pinnace built in 1607-08 by colonists at the Popham Colony, was a demonstration of the new colony’s ability to build ocean going ships. She was built at the mouth of the Kennebec River in what is now Phippsburg. It is known that the Virginia made two voyages that brought settlers to the Jamestown colony in Virginia and that she continued active travel until 1610.

The purpose of the First Ship project is to promote an understanding and appreciation of Maine’s shipbuilding heritage and general history of this area and its peoples.

Hines is an archaeologist by avocation. After his retirement as food service purchasing manager at Bowdoin College, he worked with the Popham Colony field school for several years and served as treasurer of the Maine Archaeological Society.

A suggested donation to attend is $5; refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 626-2385 or email oldfortwestern.org.

