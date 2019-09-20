Sugarloaf Uphill Climb is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the bottom of the Superquad the resort at 5092 Sugarloaf Access Road in Carrabassett Valley.

Mandatory bib pickup will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on The Beach.

When you’re done you will have climbed nearly 2,500 vertical feet in 2.5 miles to complete the most challenging mountain run in Maine.

The climb will begin at the bottom of the SuperQuad and follows the Binder trail to the Sugarloaf summit — the second highest peak in Maine at 4,237 feet.

Following the race, racers will descend halfway down the mountain to Bullwinkle’s where a lunch and cold beverages will be served. All racers will receive a commemorative gift, lunch and complimentary beer (21-plus only). Awards will be presented at Bullwinkle’s as soon as results are in for all age categories.

Spectators are welcome to walk-up the course or ride the lift to spectate at any point along the race course. Scenic lift rides will be available for free during Homecoming weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectators also are invited to the awards ceremony at Bullwinkle’s, though food and beverage will be reserved for racers only.

This race will occur rain or shine, and it is not uncommon to encounter snow at the summit of the mountain, so bring plenty of extra layers. Trucks will be provided to transport racer bags from the start line to the finish, and will depart 10 minutes prior to the start of the race.

Registration will cost $60. Day-of registration may be available if the race does not reach capacity.

For more information, visit sugarloaf.com.

