Halsey Frank, the U.S. Attorney for Maine, has been appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, Attorney General William Barr announced Friday.

Frank was one of nine U.S. attorneys chosen to serve on the committee, which provides advise and counsel to the attorney general on policy, management and operational issues that impact U.S. attorneys’ offices.

“The U.S. attorneys who comprise the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee play a critical role in carrying out the Department of Justice’s important work, including its efforts to reduce violent crime, combat the opioid crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and enforce the rule of law,” Barr said in a prepared statement.

The other U.S. attorneys appointed to the committee include David Anderson of the Northern District of California; Scott Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania; Maria Chapa Lopez of the Middle District of Florida; Erica MacDonald of the District of Minnesota; Christina Nolan of the District of Vermont; Zach Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia; Tom Kirsch of the Northern District of Indiana; and Nicholas Trutanich of the District of Nevada.

