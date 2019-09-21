AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Kathleen Burden and Nancy Lindgren, Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, Jane Elliott and Janet Arey, and Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop.

Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Glenn Angel, and Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett, Barbara Terhune and Jean Reilieg, Ed Rushton and Ted Pyszkowskis, and Anita LaPage and Linda Atkinson.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was April Napolitano. Keith Todd placed second, and Jackie Berry and Nancy Wadleigh tied for third.

Thursday’s winner was Tom Gillette. Ben Parish placed second, and Bill Moore placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Reiling placed second, Frances Roy and Dick Quinlan placed third, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: