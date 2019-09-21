The Gardiner Library Association will host a program about the fish in Cobbosseecontee Stream at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library, 152 Water St. in Gardiner.

Stephen Brooke from Upstream will facilitate the workshop. Upstream is a Gardiner-based group that is working to restore the native sea run fish to Cobbossee stream.

Brooke has been fascinated by the Kennebec’s fishery since he moved to Hallowell almost 50 years ago. From the mid-1980s to 1999 he worked with the Kennebec Coalition, building a case for fisheries restoration on the lower Kennebec by removing of the Edwards Dam in Augusta. After retiring as a senior planner from the State Planning Office, he now serves on the Board of Upstream.

For more information, email [email protected].

