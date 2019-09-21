ALNA — Nature Play Group at Juniper Hill School is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the school, 180 Golden Ridge Road.

The free program is designed to foster a deep connection between children and the natural world. Children and their parents/caregivers will read stories, sing songs, and eat snacks by the campfire, create gourmet mud kitchen delights, participate in nature-based crafts, and create new features in the Magic Woods, according to a news release from the school.

The playgroup is held rain or shine so children and their families should dress for the weather. (Note: We have children’s boots and other outerwear to lend if required.)

For more information, contact Anne Simpson at 586-5711 or [email protected], or visit juniperhillschool.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: