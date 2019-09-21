WATERVILLE — Chris George ran for 74 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough for the Colby College football team, which fell 24-10 to Amherst in a New England Small College Athletic Conference matchup Saturday at Alfond Stadium.

Matt Hersch was 17 of 32 passing for 155 yards and an interception for the Mules (0-2).

Ollie Eberth was 18 of 30 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Amherst (2-0).

WPI 31, HUSSON 12: David Morrison threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in a loss to the Engineers at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Tyler Halls had seven receptions for 114 yards and touchdown for Husson (0-2). David Redmond led the Eagles on defense with 10 tackles.

Sean McAllen had 84 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns for WPI (3-0).

MIDDLEBURY 28, BATES 0: Tyler Bridge ran for 45 yards on 11 carries for the Bobcats in a NESCAC loss to the Panthers in Lewiston.

Liam Spillane and Jose Calleja each had interceptions on defense for Bates (0-2).

Middlebury was led by running back Alex Maldjian, who had 141 rushing yards on 18 carries, scoring a touchdown.

The Panthers (2-0) were also led by quarterback Will Jernigan, who was 22 of 30 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

TRINITY (Conn.) 61, BOWDOIN 7: Austin McCrum was 16 of 30 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears in a NESCAC loss to the Bantams in Hartford, Conn.

Matthew Williams and Nicholas Leahy each had six tackles for Bowdoin (0-2).

Seamus Lambert was 13 of 18 passing for 391 yards and five touchdowns for Trinity (1-1). His top receiver was Spencer Lockwood, who had 14 receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

MASSACHUSETTS MARITIME 42, MAINE MARITIME 21: Reed Hopkins had seven receptions for 89 yards for the Mariners, who lost the 47th annual Admiral’s Cup to the Buccaneers in Castine.

Dominic Casale had seven receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown for Maine Maritime (0-3). Cam Lantagne had seven tackles and an interception for the Mariner defense.

Matt Long led the Buccaneers (2-0) on the ground with 138 yards rushing on 17 carries. He scored three touchdowns.

