A 72-year-old South Berwick man died Friday night in a car accident in Woodstock.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office told News Center Maine (WCSH-WLBZ) that Ashley Torrey lost control of his car while turning at the intersection of Railroad and South Main streets and hit a stopped pickup truck with three people inside. The accident occurred just before 11 p.m.
Torrey died at the scene, News Center Maine reported.
A 22-year-old man in the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.
