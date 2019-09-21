Winslow High Football and Cheering Boosters presented its new scoreboard before the first season home game on Sept. 14 at the Gerry Poulin Memorial Field in Winslow and recognized their Black Raider sponsors Hutchinson Family Sports Foundation, Central Maine Motors and KVCC.

For decades the field was watched over by a green scoreboard. Due to electrical issues and age, the boosters decided to replace the existing scoreboard. What they thought would be a couple year process was made possible in a matter of months by some generous sponsors and donors from the community.

A new chapter in Winslow Black Raider history was celebrated by initiating the new Gerry Poulin Memorial Field scoreboard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: