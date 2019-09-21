A Newfield man with intellectual disabilities who had been missing since late Saturday morning was later located by the Maine Warden Service dog, authorities said Saturday night.
Law enforcement authorities had sought the public’s help in finding David Penney, 63.
Penney had last been seen about 11 a.m. on Demeritt Road, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Penney is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing black jeans and a blue, long-sleeved shirt.
McCausland said the warden service located Penney on Saturday evening, and he was safe.
