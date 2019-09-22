BRUNSWICK — On Sept. 1, 2017, Seth Helie woke up with no idea what day it was.
He was 42, a young, healthy father and husband. An active amateur photographer and professional woodworker with his own business. A man with no history of major medical problems.
But within 10 days, he could barely walk. Within three weeks, he could not walk at all, couldn’t remember things and had trouble talking.
Within five months, Seth died of brain cancer.
“What I tell people (is) I have never had cancer, but cancer took my life,” said Amy Helie, Seth’s wife.
In the aftermath, Helie and her 15-year-old son Ethan have had to create a new normal. Helie finds cooking dinner difficult because that was something she and Seth always did together. Ethan has struggled with anger — a “short fuse,” his mom calls it — since his father’s death.
But they have found help.
“I knew about the Dempsey Center. Everyone knows the name — ‘Oh, the Dempsey Center.’ I never really knew what they did, and I think there are a lot of people out there who are like me,” Helie said. “You don’t know what they do until you actually are put in that situation where you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what they do.'”
What they do, she discovered, is help cancer patients and their families, all free of charge. Today, Helie and Ethan attend one-on-one counseling sessions at the center, where they’re surrounded by people who know what they’re going through because they’ve gone through it themselves.
They’re so grateful for the help that the Brunswick mother and son are joining this weekend’s Dempsey Challenge, the center’s largest annual fundraiser. Ethan has so far raised more than $3,200 and is listed among the Challenge’s top participants.
“Little by little, pieces of my life are coming back into place. I have the Dempsey Center to thank for that,” Helie wrote on Facebook recently as part of Ethan’s fundraising for the center. “I cannot put into words how thankful I am for this place. I see pieces of my son that I never thought I would see again. The smile that I see coming back to my son’s face and the laughter I hear; that is all thanks to them.”
‘IT WASN’T REALLY HOME WITHOUT SETH’
Founded in 2008, the Dempsey Center — then called The Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing — was created in partnership with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to help cancer patients and their families. Actor Patrick Dempsey and his siblings, who grew up in Buckfield, helped found the center in honor of their mother.
Amanda Dempsey was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1997. She died in 2014 at age 79.
In recent years, the center separated from CMMC to become an independent nonprofit. It also merged with the Cancer Community Center in South Portland to add a second Dempsey Center location.
Both locations provide free cancer support, education and complementary therapies, such as massage, to cancer patients, their families and caregivers, regardless of income, where they live or from which hospital they receive their treatment. Both locations benefit from the Dempsey Challenge, an annual weekend fundraiser — and one of the largest events in Lewiston-Auburn — in which people run, walk or cycle to raise money.
While Helie knew just a little about the Dempsey Center, she knew a lot about cancer. Her father died of the disease 10 years ago. In his honor, she and her family started their own nonprofit, the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation, to help patients with New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham pay for medical assistance and other expenses.
She was aware of the Dempsey Challenge as a fundraiser, but she didn’t participate.
“It’s always been something I always wanted to do, I just never did,” she said.
Then, that September morning in 2017, her husband woke up confused.
Within days, Helie had brought him to multiple doctors, including a neurologist. They ran blood tests, an MRI, a CT scan, all coming back with few answers even as his memory problems persisted. Ten days later, as the family waited on the results of a lumbar puncture, Seth’s health took a sudden turn. Helie rushed him to the emergency department at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. The trip took five minutes, but by the time they got there he could barely walk.
“That day was the last day he was home, the last day he was in Brunswick, the last day he ever rode in a vehicle that was not an ambulance,” Helie said.
Seth was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland that evening. Soon, he could no longer walk at all and had trouble talking. After a brain biopsy on Sept. 27, he lost the ability to talk and move his arms and legs. Seth communicated with his wife of nearly 18 years by squeezing her hand and blinking.
