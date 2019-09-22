IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:18 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

11:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

2:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:18 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Chamberlain Street.

5:55 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Stone Street.

6:06 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Drive.

7:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:10 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

9:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Green and South Chestnut streets.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

11:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:25 p.m., Matthew Owen Diehl, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on Eight Rod Road and charged with domestic violence assault.

Mayneradeli Lucasgarcia, 23, of West Gardiner, was arrested on Civic Center Drive and charged with theft by deception.

