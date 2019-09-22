Re: Michael McGough’s commentary of Sept. 12, “The NRA is not a terrorist organization.”

I agree the San Francisco Board of Supervisors went too far in designating the NRA a domestic terrorist organization.

I have been an NRA member for 50 years, and though I disagree with official NRA positions at times — the degree of regulatory ability inherent in the Second Amendment for example — never have I seen NRA support for any criminal use of firearms. The organization’s power comes from its membership, who as a whole decry any form of criminal use of firearms.

 

Jim Nelson

Winslow

