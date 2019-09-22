Why would I continue to trust someone whose statements and actions have proved they lied to me?

President Donald Trump’s dishonesty has been well documented by organizations from NBC News and Fact Checkers to Fox News. On average he lies nine times per day; that’s more often than the average American washes their hands.

Who has he lied to? Well all of us — but especially Americans who voted for him.

On many occasions Trump promised to bring back manufacturing jobs from China and elsewhere. According to the manufacturing and trade consulting firm AT Kearney’s recent report “US Trade Policy and Reshoring,” since Trump’s tariffs went into effect, imports have actually increased 17%, shifting from China to India, Vietnam and Mexico. Trump’s trade war with China and Europe poses a risk to the 500,000 manufacturing jobs added to the U.S. economy since the end of the recession in 2010, as recent General Motors, John Deere and Del Monte plant closures illustrate.

Has Trump lived up to his promise to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure in the first 100 days of his administration? Nope. He preferred to give the wealthiest Americans and largest corporations tax cuts.

With respect to the impact on U.S. agriculture of Trump’s dueling tariffs with China, Trump said, “Farmers are starting to do great again.” The reality is quite different and was summarized by the Minnesota Corn Growers Association: “Things are going downhill and downhill quickly.”

Trump promised to be the champion of American workers. Instead his administration has favored large corporations over workers at every opportunity.

If you are considering voting for Trump a second time, also consider the old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

George Seel

Belgrade

