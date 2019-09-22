KENNEBUNK – Here in one of the southern Maine coast’s most desirable towns is a true “creampuff” of a home.

The immaculate ranch on a beautifully landscaped, level 0.23-acre lot offers the benefit of single-level, very-low maintenance living – a quality that many downsizers will appreciate. More, the property’s siting in a quiet seaside enclave between the marshes and the Atlantic Ocean marsh means that it is effectively located amid a preserve.

It’s a pleasant 10-minute walk down the street to the fine sands and splendid ocean views of gorgeous Gooch’s Beach (aka Kennebunk Beach, and the town’s largest). All the attractions and conveniences of the Lower Village and of Kennebunkport’s renowned Dock Square are a short-hop mile away. Downtown Kennebunk and Maine Turnpike Exit 25, and Cape Arundel Golf Club are also very handy.

Built in 1975, the home has been scrupulously maintained and updated by the sellers, its sole owners. Bright and spacious, it “lives” larger than its 1,748 square feet.

Off the wide foyer, the oak-floored main living space is open-concept, with the living room (note its elevated, wood-burning brick fireplace flanked by built-ins) and dining room flowing together in an L shape. The dining room accesses both the kitchen – which was recently renovated with granite surfaces, subway tile backsplashes, and all-stainless Frigidaire appliances including a French door refrigerator – and a tiled, glassed-in, cathedral-ceiling, four-season sunroom, which has a deck attached. Tall grasses outside provide both screening and beachy character.

A side hallway connects to the direct-entry, two-vehicle garage; to the big laundry/utility room; and to the private master suite, with a full bath, two double closets, and a wall of built-ins in the large bedroom.

In the east wing of the home are the second and third bedrooms, both good-sized, with ample closets. Either bedroom serves perfectly as guest/in-law accommodation, or as an office. The bedrooms are served by a full bath that has a tub, and a vaulted ceiling with skylight.

Considering all the advantages of the coastal location, it’s clear that the home appeals not only to buyers who would live here year-round, but also to investors who might offer the property as a rental that would realize significant income both in and out of season.

The home is listed at $699,000 by Gail Arnold and Marissa Hyland of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Gail or Marissa at 967-5481; [email protected], or [email protected]

