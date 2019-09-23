MONMOUTH — The 11th annual AppleFest 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, from the shadow of Cumston Hall, 796 Main St.
Awards will begin at 9 a.m. with awards for top runners in both male and female categories. The top two runners in each category will be presented an AppleFest 5k medal.
Each runner will receive a free cotton T-shirt and a raffle ticket.
Registration will cost $20 for adults, and $10 for children 13 and younger.
To register, visit runreg.com, the keyword is Cumston.
For more information, call Dennis Price at 577-4919.
