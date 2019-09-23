The Town of Belgrade has announced that the Wings Mills Road between Dunn Road and Location Road will be closed for construction/culvert replacement between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 24-26.

For more information, contact the town clerk at 495-2258 or [email protected].

