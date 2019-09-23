The Town of Belgrade has announced that the Wings Mills Road between Dunn Road and Location Road will be closed for construction/culvert replacement between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 24-26.
For more information, contact the town clerk at 495-2258 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
At U.N., Gov. Mills vows Maine will be carbon neutral by 2045
-
Local & State
Kennebec County courts Sept. 12-18, 2019
-
Local & State
Daughters of fallen Farmington firefighter thank community for support
-
Nation & World
At U.N., Trump focuses on religious freedom, not climate
-
Nation & World
Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service