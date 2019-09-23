Dar Williams will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., in Gardiner.

Every new album from Williams represents her thoughts and feelings about both her own life and larger forces in the world. But her ninth studio record, “Emerald,” marks a particularly dramatic confluence between her experiences and broader contemporary culture — and what it means to be a songwriter at this moment in history.

In the past few years, Williams has been involved in a wide range of different efforts and projects: teaching a course “Music Movements in a Capitalist Democracy” at her alma mater, Wesleyan University; working with children at several summer camps; leading songwriting workshops; getting involved with the workings of her village; and writing a book about the ways she’s seen towns becoming more independent and prosperous over her 20 years of touring.

In addition, in the face of dramatic transformations in the music industry, she is releasing “Emerald” on her own after choosing to part ways with Razor & Tie, her label for almost 20 years.

Tickets cost $45.

For tickets, or more information, visit johnsonhall.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: