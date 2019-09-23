A celebration offering a firsthand experience of the rich traditions of Lebanese culture and the Maronite Catholic Church is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the MacCrillis-Rousseau Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8835 on 175 Veterans Drive, in Winslow.

St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville invites all to gather for a “Hafli,” a fall, Mediterranean festival.

The celebration will feature authentic Lebanese cuisine, dancing, music, games, art and more. George Maalouf and his band will perform music from noon to 4 p.m., and the festival also will include dancing lessons, prizes, a cash bar, and a $10,000 super raffle.

“St. Joseph Maronite Church literally had its foundation built by generations of Lebanese immigrants in the Waterville area,” said Bruce White, one of the “Hafli” organizers, in a news release. “The Lebanese were known for their communal support and made sure no one went hungry. Many families had open doors to their kitchens to help those in need.”

“A ‘Hafli’ is considered a homecoming of sorts,” said White. “It is a celebration to promote a sense of community and respect for cultural diversity. Waterville and all the surrounding communities each have legacies rich with immigrant populations and a story to tell. St. Joseph is hosting this event to help celebrate and preserve the Lebanese identity,” according to the release.

Admission will cost $10 for adults and is free for children 12 and younger.

All proceeds from the event will help St. Joseph Maronite Church continue to support and promote community activities and events that encourage respect for cultural diversity.

For more information, call Subdeacon Steve Crate at 314-2049 or Ruth Lunn at 708-0476.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: