AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Sept. 12-18, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Ismael Andujar, 46, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 17, 2019, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence.

Michael William Atchison, 25, of China, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 8, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine.

Michelle L. Barto, 38, of Richmond, operating vehicle without license July 14, 2019, in South Gardiner, $100 fine.

Timothy Raymond Bellavance, 51, of Augusta, burglary May 16, 2017, in Waterville, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 236 days suspended, two year probation, $2625 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 236 day jail sentence.

Nicholas B. Berry, 22, of Waterville, operating under the influence May 4, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine and 150-day license suspension.

Kerry Lynn Bolack, 46, of Bowdoin, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 29, 2018, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Erik T. Bridges, 47, of Oakland, failure to report watercraft accident July 13, 2019, in Sidney, $100 fine.

Emery Cameron J. Brooks, 18, of Winslow, violating condition of release July 10, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine, $250 suspended. Violating condition of release Aug. 26, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Jon Brotherton, 46, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 5, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, 70-day jail sentence; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Dontay L. Bryant, 40, of Augusta, failure to surrender license or certificate June 4, 2018, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Randi J. Burns, 38, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 24, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, three-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, three-month jail sentence; aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, dismissed.

Craig P. Burrill, 43, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Marcus Buzzell, 26, of Veazie, violating condition of release July 26, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence.

Kevin Carlson, 42, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, domestic violence criminal threatening July 6, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joshua Carruthers, 35, of East Boston, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joshua Champagne, 29, of Wellington, operating under the influence May 14, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

John Cimino, 52, of Portland, negotiating a worthless instrument Oct. 25, 2018, in Belgrade, $300 fine.

Tragen Clark, 19, of Sidney, operating vehicle without license April 12, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine.

Jessica Coro, 42, of Randolph, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kyle G. Corrieri Jr., 33, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked July 25, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Barry Coyle, 59, of Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation May 24, 2019, in Monmouth, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Kyle V. Crooker, 36, of Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 2, 2018, in Gardiner, $400 fine, five-day jail sentence.

Maxwell Peter Cutri, 28, of Denver, Colorado, fishing without valid license July 5, 2019, in Rome, $100 fine.

Daric L. Davenport, 45, of Waterville, driving to endanger May 19, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

David Davis, 39, of Winslow, assault May 30, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Justin A. Degreenia, 29, of Augusta, burning prohibited material June 25, 2019, in China, $150 fine.

Michael Dicent, 41, of Waterville, violating condition of release July 24, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Princeton Earle, 21, of Waterville, drinking in public July 29, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Dylan Ellis, 21, of Benton, violating fishing rule July 2, 2019, in Benton, $100 fine.

Michael Ellis, 41, of Fairfield, fishing without valid license July 2, 2019, in Benton, $100 fine.

Ambrosia T. Estrada, 36, of Randolph, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 30, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine.

Maria A. Evers, 53, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 4, 2019, in Waterville, 96-hour jail sentence, $142.50 restitution; theft by deception, dismissed.

Macauley E. Flynn, 27, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence July 20, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Dawn L. French, 49, of Jefferson, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Sept. 13, 2019, in Windsor, 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to sign criminal summons, dismissed.

Brian R. Fuller, 51, of Lovell, assault Aug. 1, 2019, in Rome, $300 fine; criminal mischief, dismissed.

Brandon Gagnon, 33, of Limington, assault July 16, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, 60-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, dismissed.

Anthony J. Gatlin, 34, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 28, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Michael Donald Giggey, 28, of Albion, operating after habitual offender revocation June 23, 2019, in Albion, $500 fine, 60-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Timothy F. Gillett, 42, of Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, driving to endanger March 23, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Lee C. Gosselin Jr., 43, of Manchester, keeping unlicensed dog July 31, 2019, in Manchester, $25 fine; allowing dog to be at large, $25 fine.

Sharon Grignon, 32, of Sidney, domestic violence reckless conduct July 6, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Lisa Marie Gyles, 50, of West Gardiner, burning prohibited material July 3, 2019, in West Gardiner, $100 fine.

Richard G. Hallinan Jr., 19, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $158.40 restitution.

Dale Heald, 59, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 10, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, attaching false plates July 31, 2019, in Monmouth, $150 fine.

Kimberly A. Hilgendorf, 45, of Boothbay, failure to register vehicle Feb. 16, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Daniel Robert Hood, 30, of Waterville, operating under the influence March 22, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 96-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Scott R. Horne, 52, of Benton, abuse of property while hunting and hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 19, 2016, in Benton, dismissed.

Jacqueline E. Johnson, 39, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 3, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jessica M. Johnson, 33, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Zachary N. Lacasse, 21, of Winthrop, operating without safety equipment July 27, 2019, in Winthrop, $100 fine.

Brian Leblanc, 44, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked July 23, 2019, in Clinton, $250 fine.

Jason B. Leclerc, 31, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Jan. 28, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brandon L. Ludden, 33, of Waterville, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 14, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Steven G. Maxim, 40, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault Oct. 15, 2016, in Winthrop, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Timothy J. McCarthy, 57, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat, July 30, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Hugh A. Morrison, 33, of Syracuse, New York, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and operating vehicle without license July 2, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joseph G. Munster III, 38, of Vassalboro, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine; operating vehicle without license, $150 fine.

Gerard Nee, 34, of Abington, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 19, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Tanner C. Nussinow, 20, of Burlington, Vermont, criminal threatening July 4, 2018, and harassment by telephone July 3, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Matthew Pantermoller, 37, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle July 11, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Dennilee Peaslee, 35, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 1, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dustin Perry, 19, of Fairfield, operating ATV on public way July 30, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine.

Walter Pitts, 53, of Auburn, operating after registration suspended Feb. 22, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Danae E. Plaisted, 32, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked July 8, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Mark Poirier, 46, of Clinton, operating after registration suspended July 27, 2019, in Clinton, $150 fine.

Steven C. Potter, 27, of Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 2, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Matthew A. Pratt, 32, of Oakland, drinking in public Aug. 12, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Gloria Pressey, 36, of Fairfield, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 31, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Thomas Quaglia, 24, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 20, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Richard Ratajczak-Leaman II, 32, of Waterville, assault Dec. 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alexander Rende, 20, of Augusta, marijuana: under 21 years of age May 22, 2019, in Chelsea, $350 fine.

Luis M. Rosario, 55, of Waterville, violation of privacy July 25, 2019, in Waterville, 14-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, 14-day jail sentence; criminal trespass, 14-day jail sentence.

Steven Salhanick, 56, of Andover, Massachusetts, operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 6, 2019, in Mount Vernon, $200 fine.

Dean Samuelson, 27, of Ellsworth, operating after registration suspended April 16, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Evan J. Shaw, 18, of South China, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 12, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Brian S. Stafford, 39, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, driving to endanger April 18, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Annmarie J. Stewart, 44, of Dresden, theft by deception March 27, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 11, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas James Hawk Stoddard, 24, of Whitefield, operating under the influence Sept. 14, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, two-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Richard A. Thompson, 53, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 14, 2017, in Waterville, $500 fine. Operating after habitual offender revocation, Nov. 11, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

John Aurther Tompkins, 45, of Vassalboro, attaching false plates July 11, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Marc P. Turgeon, 63, of Augusta, violating personal watercraft requirements Aug. 2, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Elwood R. Twist Jr., 64, of Mount Vernon, operating unregistered ATV July 28, 2019, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Daniel Viet, 42, of Sabattus, harassment by telephone Oct. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Sarah L. Wallingford, 28, of New Portland, violating condition of release May 7, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

Marissa Wheeler, 23, of Reading, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 7, 2019, in Litchfield, $100 fine.

Nathan Withee, 40, of Madison, assault on an officer Feb. 12, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence.

Nicholas Withee, 23, of Fairfield, criminal mischief Oct. 20, 2017, in Clinton, $200 fine, $200 suspended; criminal threatening, dismissed.

Jacob Andrew Worthing, 36, of Manchester, operating under the influence May 25, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

