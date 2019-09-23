NORTH ANSON — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored all four goals and the Winthrop girls soccer team rolled past Carrabec 4-1 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday afternoon.

Natalie Frost had an assist for the Ramblers (5-0-1).

Skyler Chipman scored the lone goal for the Cobras (2-4-0). Ashley Cates had 14 saves for Carrabec while Brooke Burnham had 11 for Winthrop.

MADISON 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Carolyn McGray and Taylor Tillinghast each scored two goals to lift Madison over Mountain Valley in MVC action.

Abigail Linkletter and Emily Edgerly also scored for the Bulldogs (4-2-0).

Susannah Curtis made nine saves for the shutout. Justice Gendron made 16 for the Falcons (3-4-0).

OAK HILL 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Elise Worth scored the lone goal as Oak Hill edged Buckfield in Wales.

Audrey Bauer assisted on the goal.

Paige Gonya only needed to make three saves for the Raiders (4-2).

Ruby Cyr made eight saves for the Bucks (4-2).

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 5, BOOTHBAY 1: Deserae Dumais and Casse Steckino each scored two goals to lift the Raiders to the MVC victory in Boothbay.

Adelle Surette added a goal and three assists for Oak Hill (4-3-0). Kiara Levesque and Nataleigh Moody combined for seven saves.

Chloe Arsenault put Boothbay (3-4-0) on the scoreboard, and goalkeeper Jaelyn Crocker recorded 11 saves.

TELSTAR 3, HALL-DALE 2, OT: Brooklyn Kimball’s goal just over a minute into overtime lifted the Rebels to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Kimball had three goals, while Perry Morton made 14 saves for Telstar (1-7).

Averi Baker and Carly Corbin scored for Hall-Dale (1-6). Kelsey Cormier made five saves.

