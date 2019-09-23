The Maine Arts Commission will present the color attentive work of Maine painter Michel Droge as a part of the Art in the Capitol program. This abstract body of work is on display on the ground floor of the Maine State House through Dec. 3.

Droge is a painter, printmaker and an educator who resides in Portland. She creates works that employ the sociology of both humans and the environment. When describing her works, the artist states “They embrace a layering of scientific research with inspiration from literary and poetic sources.” The results are colorful atmospheric landscapes.

The current body of work in the State House draws inspiration from mythology to the present day cultural and exploitation on environmental and social ecosystems.

The Art in the Capitol exhibitions are free and open to the public in the Maine State House. All the works are available for purchase.

For more information, visit MaineArts.com/artinthecapitol.

