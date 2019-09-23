Tom Brady spoke briefly about the “difficult” situation surrounding Antonio Brown’s short stay in New England, which came to an end Friday after just 11 days.

Speaking Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the Patriots quarterback was asked about the troubled receiver’s release.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share. That’s about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kinda how I feel,” Brady said.

Brown was released not long after it was reported he sent intimidating texts to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brady, who spent time working with Brown on and off the field trying to get Brown up to speed, spoke about the role he plays as a leader.

“There’s a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my teammates,” Brady said. “I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I’d say in college, it’s such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership. You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is. I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.

“For me, it is the relationships I get to build because they are very meaningful,” he went on. “That is at the heart of philosophically my life. It’s really about great relationships and seeing guys from all different backgrounds, I think it brings all of us together in so many ways.”

It didn’t matter too much on Sunday, but the New England Patriots got an injury scare from one of their most important players: Julian Edelman.

Edelman left the game in the closing seconds of the first half with what was later ruled a chest injury. His timetable for return remains unclear, but chest X-rays taken after the game reportedly came back negative.

The impact of the injury wound up getting lost in the final score, but there was a clear dropoff in the efficiency of the Patriots offense after the team’s most productive wideout left the game against the New York Jets.

During Monday’s appearance on WEEI, Brady acknowledged that, whenever Edelman isn’t on the field, the team is in a bad spot.

“He’s one of the best players who has ever played for this organization,” Brady said. “I love being out there with him and if he’s not out there the offense takes a huge hit. Hopefully he can be out there as soon as he’s healthy and ready to go.”

New England placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Develin missed the win over the Jets with a neck injury. It was the first game he has missed since 2015.

He did not practice all week and was replaced on the gameday roster by rookie fullback Jakob Johnson. Develin now joins first-round rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry and left tackle Isaiah Wynn on IR.

The soonest Develin is eligible to return is Week 12.

