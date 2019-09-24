The Alfond Youth & Community Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program during the academic year to make evening meals available at no separate charge to children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department.

Meals will be served starting at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following facilities in Waterville unless stated otherwise: Alfond Youth & Community Center, 126 North St.; North End Boys & Girls Club, 16 Hillside Ave.; South End Teen Center, 5 Libby Court; Boys & Girls Club of Oakland at Ralph M. Atwood Primary School, 19 Heath St., Oakland; and Common Street Arts in the Hathaway Creative Building, 10 Water St., Suite 106, food is offered during programs.

For more information about AYCC, email Kitchen Manager Shawn Forkey at [email protected] or Grants Manager Jared McCannell at [email protected]g.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth Center, visit ClubAYCC.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: