AUGUSTA — A woman was hit Tuesday morning by a vehicle driven by a Maine State Police detective at the intersection of Stone Street and Caldwell Road.

Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.

The state-owned vehicle was driven by Detective Ryan Brockway, McCausland said. The car was turning onto Caldwell Street when the unidentified female pedestrian was hit.

McCausland said he did not know if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

“I do not have a shred more than what I just told you,” McCausland said.

The Augusta Police Department provided assistance with traffic control.

Stone Street is also Routes 9 and 17.

