WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program is holding its annual diaper drive to ensure all parents have access to diapers when they need them.

Diapers can be a major expense for families, easily costing $100 a month or more. In the United States one in three low-income moms report suffering from diaper need for their children. Studies reveal that mothers who lack an adequate supply of diapers are more likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety than do other low-income mothers. Maternal depression and anxiety can have long-term and debilitating effects on children’s well-being and their future success in school according to a news release from Andrea Pasco of the KVCAP program.

KVCAP’s Social Services department will join organizations across the country to collect diapers Sept. 23 through 29, coinciding with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Many local businesses will host collection sites throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties. All diaper sizes and brands are accepted. The donated diapers will be repackaged with information about additional resources, and distributed to numerous sites, including doctor’s offices, town offices, shelters and other non-profits that work with families.

“Parents needing diapers should have access, wherever they live,” said Lanelle Freeman, KVCAP’s Director of Social Services, according to the release. “And communities can solve this problem. Last year’s Drive collected and distributed over 21,000 diapers, supporting the health and wellbeing of hundreds of families.”

In addition to the collection sites, two Live-Drive “Stuff the Cruiser” events are also scheduled. The Pittsfield Police Department will be at Bud’s Shop ‘N Save from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. In Oakland, the local Police Department will be at Buddies Groceries from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

“The need for diapers directly impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and parents. Donations will ensure that more babies will be happier and healthier, and parents will have a local resource to turn to when their budgets are just too tight to make ends meet,” said Freeman,according to the release.

For more information, visit kvcap.org or call 859-1500.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: