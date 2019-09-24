Joe and Sandra Carey wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jodi May Carey to John Henry Sargent, son of the late John Sargent Sr. and the late Laureen Heath.

Miss Carey is a graduate from Maranacook Community School in Readfield. She is employed with Public Consulting Group in Augusta. She has an associate degree in Applied Science for Medical Coding and Reimbursement.

Mr. Sargent is a graduate from Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, NV. He is employed with Industrial Concrete Services in Gorham.

An October 5, 2019 wedding is planned.

