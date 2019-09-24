“Hafli,” a fall mediterranean festival, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Winslow Veterans of Foreign Wars, 175 Veteran Drive, Winslow.

The event will feature an afternoon of authentic Lebanese food, dancing and music by the George Maalouf Band, impromptu dance lessons, door prizes, raffles and games.

The authentic Lebanese cuisine will include baked kibbeh, baklava, stuffed cabbage, tabouleh, fatayah and more.

The event is sponsored by St. Joseph Antiochene Syriac Catholic Church.

Tickets cost $10 (suggested) and are available in advance.

For more information, call Ruth Lunn at 708-0476 or find it on Facebook.

