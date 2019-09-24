A five-week hospice volunteer training program is set from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, at MaineGeneral Alfond Center for Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway, in Augusta.

The training, hosted by Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area and MaineGeneral Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley, can prepare volunteers to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to persons living with a terminal illness and their family members.

There is a need for new volunteers who are veterans.

Registration is required, to register, or for more information, contact Kathy Whitney at 873-3615 or kwhitn[email protected].

