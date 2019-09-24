MADISON — Donations are sought for a benefit spaghetti supper, raffles, luck of draw and a live auction for Paul Caplin planned for Friday, Oct. 11, at the Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St. Caplin, 41, lives in Anson, and is in need of a liver transplant.

The supper will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Auction and raffle events will follow.

This is hosted by the Madison American Legion family.

Monetary donations can be payable to Madison ALA, P.O. Box 325, Madison, ME 04950, earmarked Paul Caplin.

Those who have anything to donate for either of the auctions, or for more information can call 696-3608.

