The Whitefield Library will host its first “Author’s Corner” with local author Fred Lipp at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the library at 1 Arlington Lane, in Whitefield.

A long-time Whitefield resident, Lipp is the author of a number of books, including seven multicultural children’s picture books set in different countries, and he will share two of them in particular, according to a news release from the library.

“Baa Baa Baa” is a children’s book and “80+ Learning To Live Again” is his most recent publication. Both of these were inspired by his life in Whitefield.

Lipp is a retired minister who founded the Cambodian Arts and Scholarship Foundation which helps educate girls in Cambodia.

The event is free.

For more information, call the library at 446-7473.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: