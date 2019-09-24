RANGELEY — Ken Thompson scored with 1:36 remaining in the second overtime to lift the Rangeley boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Temple in a Class D South game Tuesday afternoon.

The Bereans led 1-0 at the half, but the Lakers pulled even in the second half when Charley Pye fed Thompson for his first goal of the game.

Ryan Paradis made eight saves for Temple (3-2-1), while Garrett Burgess stopped 15 to earn the victory in net for Rangeley (5-2-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

LEAVITT 4, MARANACOOK 0: Alyssa Pratt had 26 saves for the Black Bears in a loss to the Hornets in Readfield.

Maranacook drops to 2-6.

Cierra Barker, Ava Gagnon, Kayla Leclerc and Ginny Twitchell all tallied goals for Leavitt (4-3).

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, NOKOMIS 0: The Clippers (5-1) swept the Warriors (0-5) at Yarmouth.

Yarmouth won 25-15, 25-6 and 25-8.

Kiarah Barnes led the Clippers with 14 service points and eight aces. Shanti Gallivan had five kills, and Ashley Allen added four aces.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: