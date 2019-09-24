The Oakland Recreation Department invites area senior citizens on its annual fall foliage trip.

The trip is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, and will originate from the rear parking lot next to the Baptist church on Church Street. The school bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. and will return to Oakland by 3:30 p.m.

This year’s journey will take participants through the western Maine mountains. During the trip, a stop in Rangeley for lunch at the Red Onion Restaurant is scheduled. Participants can order from their regular menu and will be responsible for the cost of their lunch.

The trip is free to residents and will cost $2 per person for nonresidents.

Registrations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis and can be made by calling the Oakland Town Office at 465-7357.

