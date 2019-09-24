LOS ANGELES — Robert Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead’s finest songs, has died at age 78.
Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart says Hunter died Monday at his Northern California home. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Although proficient on a number of instruments including guitar, violin, cello and trumpet, Hunter never appeared on stage with the Grateful Dead.
Instead he was content to stay in the background and let his written words speak for him during the band’s 30-year run that ended with the 1995 death of guitarist Jerry Garcia.
Hunter’s songs included such classics as “Truckin’,” ”Uncle John’s Band,” ”Box of Rain” and “Ripple.”
He also collaborated with Bob Dylan and others, including Hart and other members of the Grateful Dead.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Suspended attorney Nadeau petitions for reinstatement
-
Arts & Entertainment
Bill Cosby hit with $2.75 million legal bill after losing dispute
-
Maine Crime
Litchfield man indicted on kidnapping, domestic violence charges in wake of August manhunt
-
Local & State
As work piles up at Augusta landfill, officials to consider hiring new director
-
Local & State
Pedestrian struck in Augusta by vehicle driven by state police detective