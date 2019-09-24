SABATTUS — A Lewiston woman — later charged with drunk driving — struck a bus of RSU 4 students on Bowdoinham Road on Monday afternoon and, according to police, after some of those kids loaded into a second bus, that new bus was struck by a hit and run driver on the same road a short time later.

A 12-year-old student complained of pain after the first crash and was examined by paramedics at the scene.

Superintendent Andrew Carlton said there were no reports of injuries in the second crash, which involved a driver in an oncoming vehicle veering over the center line, swiping the side of the bus and taking out its side mirror. That vehicle kept on going.

“Scary for kids, scary for our drivers,” Carlton said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the whole idea of impaired driving and distracted driving is really putting our kids that are on buses in danger. It’s a scary situation for everybody.”

There were 20 middle and high school students on the first bus, he said. After that crash, bus runs were rerouted and the students were eventually dispersed to several buses, one of which, with eight students — a mix of high school and middle school kids from the first crash and elementary school students — was then involved in the hit and run.

An additional bus had to be rerouted to then get those eight students home.

“(I’m) 100% grateful that nobody was hurt,” he said. “The other thing I’m grateful for is the quick-thinking of our bus drivers — they did an amazing job.”

Carlton didn’t yet have an estimate of damages.

Sabattus Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said in a press release that the first bus was traveling east on Bowdoinham Road and had stopped at the intersection with Beaver Road to let kids off. The bus had its lights on and the “Stop” bar out when Jami Lee Driscoll, 29, struck the rear of the bus, disabling her 2001 Ford Escape.

Driscoll was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, according to police. She was taken to the Sabattus Police Department for further evaluation by a drug recognition expert from the Lewiston Police Department. It was subsequently confirmed Driscoll was under the influence of an unknown drug or drugs. She was issued a summons for the offense of OUI and released.

Maine State Police responded to the hit and run scene.

