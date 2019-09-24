Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, will hold public office hours from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Mughal Palace, 730 River Road, in Chelsea.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions, and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Bellows will give updates on her work on various policy committees and on the legislature’s work more generally.

All are welcome to attend and ask questions. To RSVP on Facebook.

Additional dates and locations for public office hours throughout Senate District 14 will follow. Senate District 14 includes Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

