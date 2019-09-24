AUGUSTA — The Struggle for Women’s Suffrage: The Story of One of the Biggest Civil Rights Movements in History, will be the topic of a talk set for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.

Refreshments will be served.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, when women won the right to vote. This presentation celebrates that historic victory and the women who led the movement, but also it provides a sober reflection on the compromises that split the movement and left many voters behind — choices that continue to echo 100 years later. The lessons learned in the struggle for women’s suffrage and what remains undone will be discussed.

The talk will be presented by the League of Women Voters, Augusta Chapter.

For more information, email [email protected].

