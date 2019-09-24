FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington will presents The Milkweek Puppet Theater’s “The Dandelion Girl” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St.

The Dandelion Girl is a charming fairytale, written and performed by The Milkweed Puppet Theater. Told with hand puppets in an old-fashioned puppet theater, this lively and interactive tale is about discovering simple treasures.

A kindly woodchuck couple who long for a child rejoice when their wish brings a teeny tiny girl named Dandelion. Dandelion is a delight, but when she spills a pitcher of milk, the frightened child runs off into the forest. There she meets a snowshoe hare, a bear picking blackberries, and a dragon who is fiercely guarding his shining jewels. Is Dandelion quick enough to snatch a jewel, or does she have something to trade? What is it that a dragon living deep in a dark cave has never known?

The Milkweed Puppet Theater is the work of Nancy Tyndall, who is a puppeteer, storyteller and naturalist. She has performed and taught throughout Maine for more than 30 years, winning awards of laughter and hugs from thousands of children. She lives with a bobtail cat named Clarabelle in Lincolnville, where the chickadees give her stories.

The free show is for all ages.

For more information, call 778-4312.

