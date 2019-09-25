Coastal Enterprises Inc. of Brunswick has been awarded an $800,000 federal grant to support its efforts to create quality jobs in rural Maine.

The grant, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Services, will support CEI’s “Growing Good Jobs in Rural Maine Initiative,” according to a news release issued Wednesday by Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree’s office.

“CEI invests in businesses and communities that face greater barriers in accessing capital – like the rural or coastal small communities that are the lifeblood of Maine,” Pingree said in the release. “I’ve prioritized funding for this program on the Appropriations Committee because I know how impactful it is in creating an economy that works for everyone. This grant will go a long way in making sure employees are well-trained and paid a living wage, and I thank HHS for the support.”

CEI, a community development financial institution focused on creating rural jobs, said it initially will use the funds to provide financing and workforce assistance to three businesses in rural Maine counties with unemployment rates greater than the state and national averages, and poverty rates greater than the state average.

CEI said it is in discussions with three businesses that are candidates for the initiative. Together, it expects the businesses to create at least 40 new living-wage jobs with basic benefits, at least 30 of which will target applicants with low incomes receiving public assistance or earning a low wage, it said.

