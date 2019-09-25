The chair of the Kennebunk area school board is resigning following push back over the hiring of an interim superintendent who was the subject of financial mismanagement allegations in her last school district and the board’s admission they erred in the hiring process.

MaryBeth Luce resigned Wednesday as chair of the RSU 21 board and Vice Chair Mike Mosher announced he will step down from his leadership role but remain on the board, according to a news release from the district.

“Last week, I apologized on behalf of the board for not meeting community expectations during the hiring process of the interim superintendent,” Luce said in the release. “Today, I am stepping aside to allow for new leadership to move us forward.”

Mosher echoed those words, saying, “It is clear to MaryBeth and me that it is time to let a different team take the helm.”

The changes come one week after Luce said the board erred in the hiring process for Interim Superintendent Maryann Perry, who reportedly withheld nearly $600,000 in out-of-district special education tuition bills in 2018 and then paid them using money from the 2019 budget, in violation of state law, in her last school district in Massachusetts.

“To be perfectly clear, due to considerable confusion among us regarding the legal ramifications and/or best practices of conducting internet searches on candidates, we admit we did not discuss the publicly accessible information from Marblehead with Maryann during the interview process,” Luce said at the school board meeting last week.

In Wednesday’s release, Luce said the board doesn’t want individual members to conduct internet searches on candidates during the hiring process in order to safeguard against discrimination and bias.

Instead, the release said the Maine School Management Association recommends a non-voting person conduct internet searches on candidates.

“That way, protected class information can be redacted, and online search results can be shared safely with the board,” Luce said. “This was the best practice protocol that in hindsight we should have followed.”

“The Maine School Management Association had advised our Human Resources committee several weeks before our September 9th vote about this best practice, but unfortunately the advice was not incorporated into the committee’s recommended hiring process, and that’s where we let the community down.”

Luce, of Arundel, has served on the board for almost six years. The district also includes the towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

The Arundel Board of Selectmen will appoint a successor to fill her remaining term through June 2020.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: