Rebecca Jipson, a student at Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield, recently presented Cedar Ridge, a 74-bed Rehabilitation and Living Center in Skowhegan, with the donation of 15 Apple iPod Shuffles, four $50 iTune gift cards, 35 headphones and numerous ear buds and charging units, according to a news release from the rehabilitation center.

Jipson solicited the community for a project through her sociology class and raised close to $1,000 that she used to purchase the equipment.

The center has a Certification in Music and Memory, a program where iPod Shuffles are loaded with specific musical interests of residents with Dementia and used for sensory stimulation activities.

Jipson said that people were generous when they were told what the funds were going to be used for and that most everyone she talked with knew someone who had a family member affected by the disease.

The facility plans to invite Jipson, Professor Mark Kavanaugh and his Developmental Psychology class back to the facility in the spring to hear more about the program.

