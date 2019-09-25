WINTHROP — Maddie Perkins scored on a penalty corner with no time remaining in regulation to lift Winthrop past Dirigo 3-2 in Mountain Valley Conference field hockey action Wednesday.

The Ramblers (9-0) trailed 1-0 at halftime, after Grace Timberlake scored the lone goal in the first half for the Cougars (6-2), but Kerrigan Anuszewski scored a pair of second-half goals to put the hosts in front. Kailey Hackett scored on a penalty stroke to tie the game back up, only for Perkins to score on the Ramblers’ 13th and final corner of the game for the win.

Madison Weymouth made five saves for Winthrop, while Allie Dyke had six for Dirigo.

LAWRENCE 7, LINCOLN 0: Victoria Dunphy scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Eagles in Fairfield.

Lexi Lewis scored two goals, while Ashtynn Stewart and Cass Richards each added a goal for Lawrence (7-1).

Addie Brinkley had 13 saves for Lincoln (0-7).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, OAK HILL 1: Avery Sevigny scored the first and last goals for Mountain Valley and assisted on the two in between as the Falcons rolled in an MVC game.

Rylee Sevigny assisted on both of her sister’s goals and added one of her own, while Autumn Freeman scored the other goal for the Falcons (7-2). Julie Mooney scored from Desirae Dumais for the Raiders (4-4).

Kiara Levesque had to make 12 saves for Oak Hill, twice as much as Nora Tag for Mountain Valley.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 1, LINCOLN 0 OT: Paige St. Pierre scored a goal in overtime to lead the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win in Waterville.

Jamie Richard made 11 saves for Waterville (5-1-0) while Sandra Thelander stopped eight for Lincoln (5-1-1).

MEDOMAK 2, MOUNT VIEW 1: Annie Vannoy scored on a penalty kick with 8 seconds remaining in the game to give the Panthers the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Autumn Ripley added a goal in the second half to tie the game for Medomak Valley (4-1-2). Kayla Donlin made seven saves.

Mia Rae scored for Mount View (3-3-0) off an assist from Cameron Baines. Zoe Mayhew made nine saves.

MADISON 3, OAK HILL 2: Emily Edgerly scored all three goals, including one on a penalty kick, to give the Bulldogs the MVC win in Madison.

Madison improves to 5-2-0.

Emily Dillman and Gabrielle Chessie scored for Oak Hill (4-3-0) while Paige Gonay made seven saves.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 2, LINCOLN 1: Chris Williams and Declan Murphy each scored a goal to lift the Purple Panthers to the win in Newcastle.

Zack Menoudarakos made five saves in net for Waterville (4-2-0).

Levi Farrin scored the goal for Lincoln (4-3-0) while Tiger Cummings made 14 saves.

MESSALONSKEE 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: Matej Zadny scored twice to lift the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Jacob Perry and Nathan Milne had an assist each for Messalonskee (3-2-1) while Andrew Mayo made three saves.

Keegan Watson scored for Oxford Hills (2-4-1) and Sam Morton stopped seven shots.

