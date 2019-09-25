Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Maranacook coach Jordan DeMillo to talk about the Black Bears’ foray into 8-man football, fundamentals and some intriguing Week 4 matchups.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: