WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a measure that blocks President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to raid the budget for construction projects on military bases as a way to pay for building his fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Eleven Republicans voted to rebuke the president on a 54-41 vote. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to pass the measure, but it’s doomed to be vetoed by Trump.
Trump vetoed an identical measure in March and the White House promises he’ll veto this one, too.
Wednesday’s vote follows the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled in order to pay for the border wall. Democrats opposed to Trump’s moves didn’t pick up any additional GOP supporters this time.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
FTC sues Match.com for fake love interest ads
-
Politics
Senate passes measure to block Trump on military base project cuts
-
New England Patriots
Patriots sign veteran QB Cody Kessler, source says
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Sept. 25 police log
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jann Wenner to retire as chairman of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame