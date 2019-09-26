Families can bring apples and press their own cider from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Pownalborough Court House, 23 Courthouse Road in Dresden.

Dave Probert, left, and Ed Kavanagh, right, help participants at the Lincoln County Historical Association cider pressing event at the Pownalborough Court House can make their own cider last year. This year’s event is set for 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Members of the stewardship committee of the historic site will be on hand to advise participants on the use of an electric grinder or a traditional press.

A bushel of apples will make approximately two dozen gallons of cider (keep in mind that perfect apples are not necessary to make excellent cider). Donuts will be served, and containers for the cider will be provided at no charge.

The event is free, although donations will be accepted to benefit the maintenance of the house museum.

The Court House, which is maintained by the Lincoln County Historical Association, will be open for tours. For more information, call Kerry Cushing at 882-6817 or Tina Guy at 441-6108.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a non-profit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the organization, visit www.lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) or Pownalborough Court House Museum.

