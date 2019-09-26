The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Còig at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Armed with an infectious, energetic sound, and a quartet of musicians playing over a dozen instruments, Còig is a true musical force. The members of Còig move easily between century-old tunes of past generations and original contemporary compositions featuring fiddles, piano, guitar, bouzouki, whistles and more.

Much of the music of Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton region is Celtic in nature, but originates from local traditions and celebrates the sea, as well as fishing and other primary industries. Còig embrace this heritage in their music, as fiddler Chrissy Crowley joins Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola and vocals. Pianist Jason Roach offers an unparalleled intensity on keyboards, while multi-instrumentalist Darren McMullen commands guitar, mandolin, banjo, whistles, vocals, and other instruments.

Tickets cost $23 in advance or $28 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 442-8455.

